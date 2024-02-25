Angus always had a creative flair so life as a wedding photographer was the perfect match

Angus McKern has always been a creative person.
The challenge he faced growing up was finding where that passion met talent.
"I finished year 12 and didn't know what I wanted to do," he said.
"I was working in cafes here or there and I did some work experience In a few trades and realised they weren't for me. University was never something that appealed to me either."
Luckily for Mr McKern, he grew up living on properties which provided him the perfect backdrop to try his hand at photography.
As a self-described people person, he gave himself a challenge shortly after graduating high school - spend four years trying to build a career as a wedding photographer.
This enabled him to treat the job the same as he would an apprenticeship or university degree.
After those four years were up, it got to the point where he found it difficult to divide his time between the growing business and his side-job at cafes.
So in October 2019, he made the decision to go full time as a wedding photographer.
"I chose a great time," he said sarcastically, referring to the pending Covid pandemic.
But he stuck to his guns and is glad he did.
"When you're starting out, it's a little difficult because you don't have that credibility or work to show people to build that trust," Mr McKern said.
"Now, I've got enough work that people can trust what I'm going to give them."
On any given year, he has capacity to work 25 weddings.
This comes during a nine month period though, because "most people aren't fans of a winter wedding".
Mr McKern keeps his availability limited to make sure he is able to provide each couple with the best experience possible.
"Little things make a big difference and building that rapport, if they trust you, then you can get them to do more crazy things that bring out their personality," he added.
"I want to make sure you get the best fit for your wedding day and if I feel like I'm that, then I'll do whatever I can to capture the best moments."
