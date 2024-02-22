This grieving mum can hold her 'head up high' seven months after son's tragic school death

Less than a year after her seven-year-old son died while at school, Katrina Hayward's made it her mission to ensure other families don't go through that same heartbreak.
On July 19, 2023, Decklan Hayward chocked on the cocktail frankfurt he was eating. Despite the efforts of staff at Glenroi Heights Public School as well as first responders, the food was unable to be dislodged which resulted in him going into cardiac arrest.
The Wiradjuri boy's life support was then turned off on August 1 and Ms Hayward was left shattered.
In the weeks after her son's death, she pleaded with schools around the region to consider getting a Life Vac - a self-powered, single patient portable suction device developed for clearing the upper airway.
"I know that things may have been different," she said.
"He may have had a chance."
Now, along with the help of Orange City Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh, she has taken things one step further.
At the council meeting on Tuesday, February 20, Ms Greenhalgh brought forward a motion that would, in essence, see the council advocate for the supply and introduction of Life Vac devices in all NSW schools and childcare centres, while also encouraging sporting clubs to consider including them as a "must have" in their first aid kits.
Member for Orange Phil Donato wrote a letter in support of the motion and Andrew Gee has since thrown his support behind the idea as well.
"We don't get a chance to save our kids, but someone else's kid could be saved," Ms Hayward added.
"Other families could be saved from this heartbreak. Do we have to wait for another tragedy or are we going to do something. It will save lives."
Ms Hayward - along with a picture of Decklan - was in attendance at the council meeting where the motion was carried.
"It was beautiful," Ms Hayward said.
"I kissed my photo of my baby and eventually we walked out of there with our heads held high. It feels like we've accomplished something."
As part of the motion which passed, council will also write to Deputy Premier Prue Car, Minister for Education and Early Learning in support of this initiative.
While Ms Hayward recognised this was only the first step, she promised to keep up the fight "for as long as we have to".
