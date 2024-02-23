Harrison in line for $1 million prize after 'dream' qualification

Orange trainer Mel Harrison says it would be a "dream" to emerge victorious from her first Country Championships Qualifier.
Harrison is the sole Colour City representative in a field including entries from Bathurst and one from the hometown track of Mudgee on Sunday, February 25.
Three year old filly Kelilah will be in barrier 13 and be ridden by Kembla Grange jockey Olivia Chambers.
Harrison said it would be amazing to take home the $150,000 first prize and qualify for Randwick.
"That would be amazing, dream stuff," she said.
"It's only for country trained horses and it culminates in a final at Randwick in April with $1 million to the winner which is huge money for country horses, absolutely huge money.
"So just to have a runner in the qualifying heat is pretty exciting."
Harrison made the move from Kembla Grange to Towac Park in mid 2023 and has thrown herself into the country racing scene.
She said the filly would be in her element on the 1400 metre Mudgee track.
"This is the first time that we've been eligible since we've been back in the bush," she said.
"So to already have a runner in our first 12 months is pretty good, we're pretty chuffed about that.
"She won her first start ever as a two year old, She's probably a filly on the up, her run last night was pretty good at Dubbo and she was very luckless, she struck a bit of interference.
"So she's definitely gonna love the 1400 m of the race.
"It will suit her down to a tee. Unfortunately, she's drawn an outside barrier so it will make it a bit tricky for our young jockey Olivia but I'm sure she'll ride well."
Chambers shares a close connection to the Harrison family, also hailing from the Illawarra.
Harrison said she was looking forward to teaming up with the rising jockey on Sunday.
"She's been getting plenty of opportunities in the city lately and she's riding really, really well," she said.
"We've known Olivia for quite some time since she was apprenticed to Luke and Rob Price and she's still there and my daughter used to work with her every day.
"They've got a bit of a friendship so it would be nice to team up together.
"Hopefully they get a beautiful day and the track is nice and, with a bit of sting out of it, it'll be perfect."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.