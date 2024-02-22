Power restored for hundreds after mass-outage in Orange

Power has been restored for hundreds of people in and around Orange after a mass-outage.
A fault at the high-voltage network around Anson Street and Heath Place reportedly caused the blackouts.
Essential Energy says it restored power to about 930 homes between south Orange and Forrest Reefs after 1pm.
"[We] apologise for any inconvenience caused by the power outage and thanks customers for their patience," a statement from the company said.
Outages were recorded from about 11.30am. Flickering lights were also reported near the CBD.
