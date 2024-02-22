Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Power restored for hundreds after mass-outage in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Power has been restored for hundreds of people in and around Orange after a mass-outage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.