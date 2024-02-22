Revealed: Which pubs and clubs serve the cheapest schooner of beer in town

The cost of living crisis has impacted us all.
Whether it be at the supermarket checkout, signing up for a sports club or even giving your children a bit of pocket money, it seems everything with a price tag has soared these past 12 months.
Following the latest beer tax increase, neither pubs nor clubs are safe from the rising costs either.
Australia's tax on alcohol is the third-highest in the world and is indexed twice a year based on rising household inflation, measured with the consumer price index (CPI).
Following the latest change which came into affect on February 5, drinkers across Orange and the rest of the country were to be slugged with a 30c rise per schooner.
Mark Murphy runs the Metro Hotel which can boast selling the cheapest mid-strength schooner of beer in Orange - a XXXX Gold priced at $6.50.
The publican said he kept his prices low to make sure his regulars weren't priced out of the market.
"A lot of the guys that come in are older and while we still get the young boys who come in from the Tafe, they're not price sensitive," he said.
"I said the same thing prior to Covid that I was worried about the old guys having nowhere to come and have a chat during the day if the beer prices go too high.
"We're just a normal corner pub. We're not a high flyer like the others."
So while the Metro is still keeping schooner prices under the $7 mark, they are one of the few.
When taking away discounted prices which come through things such as happy hours or memberships, the Hotel Orange - with a mid-strength Great Northern at $6.80 - is the only other pub or club in town where you can grab a schooner for less than $7.
Check out the full list of surveyed pubs and clubs below, with each giving their least expensive schooner and the price it costs.
The list excludes low strength beer and although the Orange Ex-Services Club, Gladstone Hotel and Parkview Hotel each declined to reveal their costs, for the latter, a schooner of Northern prior to the latest beer tax rise would set you back $7.20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.