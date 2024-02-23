New surveillance cameras planned for Orange CBD to 'investigate crime'

New surveillance cameras are planned through the CBD in a push to combat climbing rates of some crime.
Orange City Council proposes spending about $200,000 to upgrade its CCTV system this year.
Director Scott Maunder said new cameras would provide higher quality images and integrate an AI identification system.
"You get a much clearer definition of people's faces," he told councillors at the Civic Centre meeting on Tuesday night.
"There is also technology ... that would allow the identification of particular items that I probably don't want to go into in open council."
About 30 public CCTV cameras are located in Orange. Access to images is closely guarded and primarily used by NSW Police.
As previously reported by the Central Western Daily, crime rates in some areas of Orange have increased moderately over the past 12 months.
"One of the proposed projects to be considered as part of this year's Future City budget funding is an upgrade of the city's CCTV system," a spokesperson for council said.
"If newer cameras were installed, the improved technology would provide better image quality for police when use they system to investigate crime."
Other potential Future City projects recently proposed include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.