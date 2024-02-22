Unique pre-game superstition driving Kalnins ahead of Bonnor Cup final

It's one of the more unorthodox pre-game superstitions we've heard but Rory Kalnins always makes sure he does it.
The Cavaliers newcomer will line-up in the Bonnor Cup grand final against St Pat's Old Boys at Wade Park on Friday, February 23.
It's not a long journey from his workplace at Renascent to the ground but he will be sure to carry out one important part of his pre-game routine.
"The only superstition [I have] is if my socks are inside out or not I can't change them," he said.
"It doesn't really matter. I don't care if they're inside out or not but whatever way they come out of the wash I'm wearing them that way.
"That's about it, it's just a bit of fun to be honest."
It's clearly been working with the 23-year old standing out in his first season with the men in maroon.
He took 4-41 in their most recent BOIDC game while in the Bonnor Cup semi-final against CYMS he top scored with 40 off 38 balls.
Ask the man himself though and he believes he's lucky just to be playing.
"I'm just happy to get picked to be honest, I'm not that strong a T20 player," he said.
"I'm just happy to run around, do a bit of fielding if I bat I bat, if I bowl I bowl. I'm not too stressed at all.
"I think we've got a few big hitters in the team and I just sort of do my job."
Kalnins swapped Newcastle for the Colour City last year and brought with him several years of experience playing in the first grade competition for Newcastle City.
Some quick research convinced him Cavs was the club to join and he's not looked back since.
"I had a couple of mates that were teachers out here so that sort of helped me move," he said.
"I just got a job and thought I'll move away from Newcastle for a little bit and see how it is out here and I've had a good time so far.
"I wasn't too familiar with Orange cricket at all but Cavs are a great bunch of boys so I picked well."
The match will begin at 6.30pm.
