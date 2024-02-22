Stolen car 'completely destroyed' after being torched in park

A car police believe was stolen just hours prior to being set alight was "completely destroyed" in a blaze.
Officers from Central West Police District were called to Banjo Patterson Memorial Park off Ophir Road just before midnight on Tuesday, February 20.
A spokeswoman for police confirmed the car which was destroyed was a Holden station wagon.
"Emergency services were called to a vehicle well alight," the spokeswoman added.
"Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, however the vehicle was completely destroyed.
"The car is believed to have been stolen that same night from a home in Ibis Crescent, Orange."
No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and police have commenced an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange Police Station.
