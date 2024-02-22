'Definitely not a John Farnham': Stu's swansong has been 12 years in the making

Stu Middleton has coached some of the best cricketing talent to come out of the Central West.
From current Australian representative Phoebe Litchfield way back in her under 12s days, to NSW Premier Cricket first graders Blake Weymouth and Lachie Coyte, the Orange legend can spot talent a mile away.
"I always thought she would play for Australia," he said on Litchfield's meteoric rise to the top, adding that for country kids, it's always the "dream to go down and play in the big smoke".
With coaching blood coursing through his veins, it came as no surprise he signed on to lead his son Hugh's side when he began playing rep cricket 12 years ago.
He left just prior to his eldest son's last season of junior rep cricket, handing the reigns over the fellow legendary coach Andrew Litchfield as Middleton felt it was time "someone else got into Hugh's ear.
Middleton turned his attention to youngest son Toby who he has led through his own under 16s season.
Asked which of his sons were easier to coach, there was only one answer.
"We all know that kids don't want to listen to their dads and that was definitely the case, especially when Hugh was coming through the earlier age groups," he said.
"They're both pretty quiet, but Toby's probably the easier one."
For Middleton it has, is and always will be about all the players on the park, not just his own kids.
Whether that was trying to unearth the next Shane Warne, or simply helping guide them through the next stages of life, he always tried to do his best.
"It was more about giving back to the kids," he added.
It's this commitment to the game which makes this week's under 16s grand final at Wade Park that much more special.
With Toby set to age out of the junior rep scene, Middleton confirmed the deciding match against Dubbo White would be his last in charge of an Orange rep team.
"I never envisioned myself giving up ... but it's definitely not a John Farnham," he said.
"Winning is not everything, but all the plans and training we've done, it's all come to a head this weekend. It would be nice to finish on a high because for about half the team, this is their last year of juniors as well."
While he plans on continuing lending a hand in the Central West and Western Zone scene, Middleton was definitely looking forward to spending a few extra Sundays putting the feet up.
But the under 16s won't be the only Orange side vying for a title on February 25.
Both the under 14s under 12s teams also progressed through to the decider.
The 12s will take on the Western Zone girls side while the 14s Gold team have an away trip to tackle against Bathurst.
