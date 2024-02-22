Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Our People

'Definitely not a John Farnham': Stu's swansong has been 12 years in the making

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stu Middleton has coached some of the best cricketing talent to come out of the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Unique pre-game superstition driving Kalnins ahead of Bonnor Cup final
Rory Kalnins celebrates a wicket for Cavaliers at Wade Park. Picture by Jude Keogh
It seems to have been doing the trick lately.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
'Definitely not a John Farnham': Stu's swansong has been 12 years in the making
Stu Middleton will don the Orange rep gear one more time as coach on February 25. Picture by Jude Keogh
Grand final time on the weekend for city's junior rep stars
Riley Krause
No comments
From Wade to Wigan: Western's best beef up premiers for world challenge
Jack Cole after winning a premiership with Bloomfield's under 14s in 2017 and Liam Henry in Blayney Bears colours.
The Orange product will partner Nathan Cleary in the halves.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.