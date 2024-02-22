Races, Taylor Swift and more in Orange this weekend

Welcome back to our What's On newsletter where we run you through what's happening in Orange over the next few days.
What's happening?
There's a few exciting events happening this weekend. Heifer Station is hosting an Eras Tour party for those who missed Taylor Swift tickets, it's ladies day at the racecourse and the Bonner Cup Grand Final at Wade Park. On Sunday there's the Big Summer barbecue out at See Saw wines for those who want to enjoy the sunshine and a lovely day out.
Weather
Make sure you pack your umbrella this weekend, there's possible storms forecasted for Friday with a max of 28 degrees. Thunderstorms are expected to hit in the afternoon and evening. It's an eight per cent chance of up to six mils The rain will clear on Saturday with a slight chance of a shower in the morning and a thunderstorm in the evening, top of 25 degrees. On Sunday expect a sunny 26 degrees.
What we're looking forward to
Friday, March 8: See Saw Wine and Music Mosaic for International Women's Day
Friday, March 8: A taste of Ireland at Orange Civic Theatre
Saturday March 9 and Sunday, March 10: Orange Running Festival
Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24: Orange Rainbow Festival
Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24: The Huddle, Orange
Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14: Orange FOOD Week
Thursday, May 2: Birds in the Bush event
Saturday, May 4: Stars of Orange
Let us know
