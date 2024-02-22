The Cookie Cup: See who played a spot of tennis for a good cause

The Hit and Sip Cookie Cup raised over $4000 for the NSW Cancer Council on Saturday.
Organisers Peita and Rob Mages hosted the tennis tournament to raise money for their Stars of Orange campaign.
Mrs Mages was delighted by the turn out at the event and the generosity of those who attended. She said it was a busy weekend for Orange residents and they thought it would be a tough day for a fundraiser.
Kirsten Cunningham photography captured photos on Saturday at the Orange Ex-Services Club tennis courts. See them in the gallery above.
Mr and Mrs Mages will take to the stage in May for the Stars of Orange fundraiser for the NSW Cancer Council. Learn more about the fundraiser here. This event is a calendar highlight for many around Orange. So far the fundraiser has made over $750,000.
