'Time to step up': netball mums vow to 'get the club thriving again'

If there's a milestone that can push an energy-fuelled committee to shake things up, a sporting club's 10th anniversary might be a fairly good punt.
Waratahs Netball Club in Orange has long-operated with a skeleton crew of volunteers to run the show since it was established in 2014.
But after a full overhaul of the committee, those in new president, secretary and treasurer roles are ready to breathe new life into a brand new season.
"Years ago, it was different with parents being more involved, but most families work full-time these days and everyone's got busy lifestyles," the club's new secretary, Kristy Wallace said.
"If no one steps up to do it, though, suddenly you don't have a club and your kids don't have a club either, so, it was time to step up.
"We're fresh, we're new, and we've got exciting ideas to get the club thriving again."
Debut roles for Mrs Wallace as well as new president and coach, Casey Zwegers, the club's former president, Robyn Hughes, stepped down after several years in the driver's seat.
With Mrs Hughes now treasurer for the club, handing over the presidency role at the club's recent Annual General Meeting involved feelings of both relief, and gratitude.
"[Robyn] would've been five or six years doing it, it's been a long time, and she was pretty much taking it on her own and doing the running around," Mrs Wallace said.
"She's seen parents come and go, but she's always been that trouper that's just stayed on and said 'well, someone has to do it' so she just continued on.
"She said Casey and I coming on board has just been an absolute blessing for her so she can step back, relax, and finally watch the girls play netball."
Busy taking care of the logistics and covering anything to include water and barbecuing duties, Mrs Hughes will have ample spectator time this year.
With Mrs Wallace glad the former president won't miss any games due to "running around", she says the 2024 season is already marked for big things.
"Just to build morale up for the kids with some new ideas this year, we're going to kick start the year with a disco night before season gets underway," she said.
"We want kids to meet each other and be a bit more involved with the club, so the teams can all come together and have a dance at Waratahs.
"We'll definitely have more events moving forward this year, because sport is great to keep the kids active, but good clubs are the places where you make lifelong friends."
Which is why another focus for the club is to drum up numbers and interest for the eight-week NetSetGO program for five to 10-year-old players.
Hosted by PCYC in Orange each Wednesday afternoon, it teaches children the rules of netball at a relaxed pace, before they play competition level netball upwards of age 10 on Saturday's.
"We've got four junior teams and one seniors team for this year, but we don't have any NetSoGo kids at this stage," Mrs Wallace said.
"Any club will go downhill without juniors coming up through the ranks, so we really need to push and make way for these young ones."
Reaching out to get the word stretched far and wide, the drive of this new secretary and president duo is perhaps a force to be reckoned with.
For the new pair in charge, the club making its decade mark perhaps adds fuel to one determined fire.
"What a year to come into something like this, [the anniversary] just makes it even more fun and an exciting time to do it," Mrs Wallace said.
"We're fresh into it, so we've got the energy and we've got the enthusiasm; and we can't wait to see how this club will form over the next two to three years."
