Cruickshank crushes it and Morrish mows down top order

Picking up where he left off, Causer started the second day on 31 and went on to top score for his side.
His 63 off 156 balls was as crucial as it was patient with the wickets tumbling around him.
After the Warriors were sent back into bat he acquitted himself well again, scoring 27 not out.
After the follow-on was enforced, City looked in deep trouble again after their openers were dismissed for just 11.
Step up Tim Hunt who scored a much-needed 28 off 32 balls to kick start their innings, paving the way for teammates to rally and put the pressure back on their opponents.
Batting twice in one day is a tough feat but Grenfell stepped up to provide good support to those around him.
He scored 34 in the first innings and then 20 in the second.
Saints fell just short of a first innings win on Saturday, 15 runs in fact.
They wouldn't have gotten close if it wasn't for Commerford batting at number 10.
He scored a quick 44 off 38 before being caught off Guy Hammond's bowling to deny Saints a win.
Earlier in the day Ben Parsons had top scored with a fine half century.
He hit 55 off 77 deliveries including 10 fours, teaming up with another Parsons to put the heat on City Colts.
Same name, same impact.
Hugh Parsons teamed up with Ben with 45 runs of his own as the duo put on an 82-run partnership in the middle order.
By the time of his departure Saints were in trouble at 7-169 before their late rally.
Chasing 277 was always gong to be a tough ask for Rugby against the in-form CYMS.
In the end they didn't get close but Flynn Taylor's 37 was worth noting.
He was patient, facing 82 balls as he tried to navigate a path to victory but ultimately didn't receive the support, departing at 8-157.
Jed Cruickshank made our team of the week last time out and now it's Jamie's time to shine.
He took 4-36 in Orange City's second innings before steering the Redbacks back on course after their disastrous start to their second innings.
He came to the crease at 3-1 and hit 22 for 22 not out as Bathurst City breathed a sigh of relief.
Morrish was the man on Saturday.
After being sent back into bat, he brushed off his first innings duck to score 39 before he really did damage with the ball.
He took three wickets in the first over with all of those golden ducks.
Final figures of 4-21 capped an individually impressive display.
The Redbacks bowlers got through his work and then some on Saturday.
Bowling a mammoth 24 overs, he took 5-61 to help dismiss the Warriors for 153 and enforce the follow on.
Henderson teamed up with fellow bowler Guy Hammond to work their way through the Saints batting card.
He took 5-59 off 21 overs while Hammond took 4-77.
