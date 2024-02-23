Gun 'storeman' jailed after police discover massive weapons cache at home

An Orange man has learnt his fate after he was caught "warehousing" a collection of firearms as a way of settling his drug debts.
Jed Robert Acheson of Edward Street was charged after police found a range of weapons and drugs at his home on September 14, 2022.
Acheson was refused bail since that date and spent one year, five months and eight days in custody before he appeared in Orange District Court on Wednesday, February 21 to receive the judgement from Judge Penny Musgrave.
The 30-year-old appeared relaxed when he appeared in court via an audio visual link from jail.
Judge Musgrave said during a search of Acheson's home on September 14, 2022, police found five firearms in Acheson's bedroom including a shortened .22 calibre bolt action rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
There were also three gel-ball guns including a prohibited battery-operated select fire gel ball air gun, a spring-operated gel ball air pistol and a gel ball air gun.
In a back shed police also found a Taiwanese manufactured gas operated gel ball air pistol, a gas-operated select fire gel ball air pistol, a cross bow and sling shot.
It was not revealed if the weapons were functional, however, police did seize 44 cartridges suitable for use in the rifle, 20 cartridges suitable for use in the 12-gauge shotgun.
The Taiwanese air pistol was also found loaded with six rounds of ammunition.
"A gel ball is less serious than a bullet," Judge Musgrove while summing up the details of the case.
However, she said having a shortened firearm was more serious and added that shortened firearms and pistols could be more easily concealed.
"There could be no legitimate purpose for possession," she said.
"This offender told psychologists he was warehousing firearms, he said he had incurred drug debts and this led to him storing the weapons.
"His role was a storeman, a warehouser.
"That he was willing to store the guns for the drugs ... there is a concern."
Judge Musgrove said in the time Acheson had already spent in jail on remand he had four disciplinary matters for alcohol misdemeanors, which she did not take into account.
She also gave details about Acheson's background including that he first consumed cannabis at 13, methamphetamine at 14 and maintained his drug use from the age of 18.
However, he's since stopped taking drugs and has participated in relevant programs while in jail.
"His use of drugs at the time of the offence could explain, but not excuse, his actions," Judge Musgrave said.
A traumatic brain injury he sustained from a motorbike crash in 2016 was also raised and Judge Musgrave noted that he had no criminal record before that accident.
However, she found his "moral culpability" was not reduced and he chose to store the weapons.
"He took sole responsibility for the weapons when joint possession was an issue," Judge Musgrave said.
"Given steps taken in custody to address his drug problem, there is hope."
Judge Musgrave sentenced Acheson to three years of full-time jail for possessing more than three unregistered firearms including a prohibited pistol and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit and possessing ammunition.
The sentence included a two-year non-parole period that was back-dated to his arrest on September 14, 2022, giving him a potential release date of September 13, 2024.
That jail sentence also took into account five other related weapons possession offences.
Acheson was also convicted without further penalty for possession of the ammunition.
While giving her judgement, Judge Musgrave said Acheson pleaded guilty to the offences in Orange Local Court and then attended a sentencing hearing in Orange District Court earlier in 2024.
Because of the early guilty plea he was entitled to a 25 per cent discount on his sentence.
Acheson was previously sentenced for the drugs found at his home during the same search and received a two-year community corrections order in Orange Local Court.
