Push for new trains to Sydney gains steam with new backer confirmed

The push for expanded rail services from Orange to Sydney is gaining steam with a new supporter jumping onboard.
National Party MLC Sam Farraway has backed the campaign to store one "Bathurst Bullet" train in Orange overnight for early-morning trips.
"The reality is people in Bathurst and Orange deserve better rail services," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's something I was passionate about [as a minister for regional transport] and I continue to have that passion."
The support is in opposition to former Nationals leader Paul Toole, who is fighting to retain all trains within his own electorate.
Efforts in Orange to increase train services to and from Sydney have been ongoing for decades, but gained significant momentum since 2019.
In February the CWD reported minister Jenny Aitchison is taking steps to extend the Bathurst Bullet, saying direct morning trips are possible in the 'not-too-distant future'.
Mr Farraway believes stabling one train in Orange overnight and leaving early to Sydney every morning about 6am - passing through Bathurst about 7.30am - is the ideal solution.
"It would not come at the disadvantage of Bathurst," he said.
"My view is the seats should be first and foremost for people in the Central West ... here and in Bathurst, not in the Blue Mountains.
"I think if we can expand these rail services it only enhances our region and the transport offering."
Mr Farraway was formerly minister for regional transport and did not expand Orange services during his tenure, but says he laid much of the groundwork to make it now possible.
The politician has long been touted as a possible National Party candidate for Calare - comprising Bathurst and Orange - at the next federal election.
"They're only rumours," he told the CWD this week.
"The reality is that I've always had an interest in federal politics. I ran for the senate in 2019 and I wasn't successful but it was a fantastic experience before entering state parliament.
"I genuinely can't answer the question until the electoral commission hand down draft boundaries. What I can commit to is supporting David Littleproud and my federal colleagues every week while they're here, on the ground in the Central West."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.