Threats fuelled by 24 Cruisers on Christmas, says 'agitated' woman

A WOMAN who was drunk on 24 Cruisers when she got involved in a disagreement over a stolen car has told a court she did it because she was "agitated".
Harmony Jade Nash, 24, of McIntosh Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to stalking/intimidation.
After the victim and a relative of Nash's had a "number of incidents" over a stolen vehicle, Nash called the victim from a private number about 8.40pm on Christmas Day in 2023, court papers said.
Nash yelled at the woman before the call ended.
She then phoned the victim a further six times until she sent an audio message.
"I will cave your (expletive) (expletive) in. You want last night to repeat itself," Nash said.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station on December 26 around midnight to make a report.
Officers went to a home on McIntosh Place that afternoon and spoke with Nash, who said she had about 24 Vodka Cruisers and couldn't remember calling the victim.
Nash was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
"I don't remember calling her, so what's the point in interviewing?" Nash said while in police custody.
A self-represented Nash stood before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on the day of sentence, where she explained "there was a lot more going on" behind the scenes.
"There was a big argument, it had been going on for a few days," Nash said.
"She was agitating me."
Ms Ellis said Nash's threats were "frightening" and asked if drinking on special occasions was worth going to jail for.
"No," Nash replied.
Nash was placed on a community correction order for 18 months, with the condition she has no alcohol.
