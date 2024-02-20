Missed out on Taylor tickets? Here's the next best gig and it's in Orange

Hearts broke on November 24 last year when millions of people missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, including hearts in Orange.
Heifer Station have come to the rescue, hosting an Eras Tour party on Friday night in conjunction with the first of Taylor's Sydney concerts.
Heifer Station owner Michelle Stivens said while it's not as good as a Taylor Swift concert it's the next best thing.
"We're encouraging people to get dressed up, there will be prizes for best dressed and we want people to bring friendship bracelets to trade," she said.
"DJ Elligant will be playing a full set of Taylor Swift songs and dinner will be by Franklin Road preserves. There's transfers available."
Mrs Stivens is a self-professed Taylor Swift fan, her favourite song is Getaway Car from the Reputation album.
"I had no choice, my daughters are in the top 0.05 per cent on Spotify for listening to Taylor Swift," she said.
But the vineyard owner is keeping her outfit for Friday night under wraps.
The good news for Taylor Swift fans, these tickets are still available. But they are selling out. Get yours here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.