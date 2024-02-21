Threat to kill neighbour with an axe and poison his dog blamed on Woodstock

Violent threats to poison a dog and kill its owner with an axe have been blamed on the intoxicating effects of Woodstock bourbon.
Rachel Campbell of Adina Crescent launched into an abusive tirade from her backyard when a neighbour requested she make less noise on the night of July, 2023.
"Ill bait your damn dogs" a video recording later obtained by police showed the 28-year-old saying.
"I'll put an axe through your head" and "I'll burn your house down" could also be heard during the confrontation.
The victim reported being "terrified" by the threats and brought his dogs inside.
Campbell later resisted arrest and falsely claimed her neighbour had been levelling similar threats.
She failed to appear at court for sentencing at Orange Local Court in February, saying her mother was ill in Canberra.
"If [those sort of threats] come out of the bottle then she needs help," magistrate David Day said.
"It's a copy and paste of threats I've heard before ... where do they all come from?"
Campbell was convicted of intimidation. She will remain on a Community Correction Order for 12 months.
