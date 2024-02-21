This mother is on a mission to make sure other mums aren't left feeling alone

When Emily Mitchell welcomed her first child into the world at the end of 2020, she had no idea just how daunting the task would be.
On top of the sleepless nights, what made the job of being a mother so tough was how isolated she felt.
"There's an idolised notion of motherhood where we're meant to enjoy every minute, be happy, smiling and be perfect, but that's not reality," she said.
"I realised how undervalued and unappreciated motherhood was and how a lot of mothers are feeling isolated in their experience."
When Ms Mitchell realised motherhood wasn't everything she expected it to be, a thought popped in her mind.
"Others must be feeling the same way."
As soon as she was "brave enough to complain" about parts of being a mother and share her authentic experience, more came forward with similar feelings.
This fed into her determination to shine a light on those less talked about topics, such as postpartum depression.
And so, a business providing "heartfelt cards for real life mums" with magnetic backs to keep on the fridge was born.
Ms Mitchell started Motherhood Milestones in November 2022 with three inspirational messages.
"The first one focused on the post-partem experience because I was in the thick of it and that was when I realised motherhood wasn't all it was cracked up to be," she said.
"I wanted a card to show mums that they matter just as much as the baby. Mothers need to be held just as much as babies. They need the same support and love."
In the 15 months since, she has expanded to 18 different messages of hope.
The feedback she received solidified to her that mothers wanted to have conversations about how they were going, even if there weren't the avenues available for them to do so.
"Mums go to the fridge 10,000 times a day to get snacks for our kids," Ms Mitchell said.
"I want them to read that affirmation and remember her power as a mother and know she is supported."
The mother and businesswoman has now turned to advocacy in the hope of making sure every mum out there isn't left on their own.
