Fire fighter turned lawyer says 'justice isn't out of reach' with new firm

It's not every day people hear about a full-time senior fire fighter studying for a law degree.
But that's essentially Lachlan Haar's story; and now he's doubling down on that narrative by opening up a brand new law firm in town.
Wilding and Co Lawyers opened the doors of its second law firm in Orange. They specialise in family law, criminal law and conveyancing, including wills and estates, among a range of services.
In charge of dealings in the colour city, Mr Haar returns to the Central West after working in its boutique firm in Sydney after six years in Newcastle for his partner's work prior.
"We're really focused on a lawyer answering the phone directly, so people who call or email are getting an answer and being acknowledged the same day," Mr Haar said.
"We offer fixed fees right from the start so people aren't left guessing about that end bill or being charged hourly with an estimate, either, so we believe that's our point of difference.
"I think there's an apprehension from people to engage lawyers because of the costs, which is why we're trying to make it as affordable as possible, so justice isn't out of reach for everyone.
"People might then actually be able to get a better outcome for themselves, because they're properly represented as opposed to maybe trying to do it themselves, or not doing anything at all about a situation."
Prior to this latest tree change, the 35-year-old solicitor held different roles with the state's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
Feeling his time at the ODPP put him "at the forefront" of achieving justice for the community, he says moving into different practice areas still allows him to "be of service" to those who need it.
For someone who joined the Fire and Rescue NSW ranks at the age of 21, his knack for helping others became a transferable skill he could use for the legal scene.
"I worked in a specialised section in the brigade where I was interpreting legislation, applying it and reviewing reports, so I sort of had a bit of an urge to take that further with university," Mr Haar said.
"Everything that I've done has always been to help people and serve the community, so it just made sense to me in that respect, to keep doing that but in another way."
Which came at the right time for Mr Haar, who'd weighed up other job options after moments of deep heartache triggered a change of career scenery.
He also wanted to support his wife and mother of their two children, Jessica Webb, while her career as an obstetrician/gynaecologist reached new heights with moves to different places.
With his partner now based at Orange Health Service, Mr Haar has also received coaching approval to get stuck in with CYMS Junior Rugby League Football Club.
A lover of league with a keen seven-year-old son ready for Central West paddocks, the city's newest solicitor hopes to forge both new and former connections in Orange.
"For the firm, we're really trying to embed ourselves in the community there as well, which is why we've had recent discussions with Orange City Bowling Club about becoming the honourary solicitor there.
"We'll offer special rates for members, but it's a way of trying to assist our older people in the community as well when it comes to their estate planning and those sorts of things, rather than leaving their children in the lurch when people don't have a will.
"As for sport, we're really excited for the upcoming footy season here; and I'm looking forward to hearing where I'll end up with CYMS Juniors."
The new Wilding & Co Lawyers practice is located at 296-298 Summer Street, level two.
For more information on the new firm, head to the website or phone (02) 9958 6603.
