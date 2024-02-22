Your own private sanctuary awaits

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday February 23: 1630 Icely Road, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 1630 Icely Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
1630 Icely Road is your very own exclusive private rural retreat, a sanctuary where tranquillity meets modern luxury.
As you arrive, listing agent Ash Brown said you will feel the stresses of the outside world melt away, enveloped by the serenity of this hidden gem. "Positioned on nearly four acres, this lifestyle property offers a unique blend of seclusion and accessibility, just a short 15-minute drive from town limits," he said.
"Embrace the allure of well-established gardens and intimate retreat spaces strategically scattered across the property, that provides residents with private oases to soak in the natural beauty of the surroundings."
Perched atop the landscape, the residence boasts a light-filled living and dining area that seamlessly transitions into a cosy sunroom and offers unparalleled views that stretch as far as the eye can see. Extend your living space to a generous north-facing entertaining deck, which is the ideal spot for morning coffees or hosting memorable barbecues with family and friends.
Inside, you will find comfort and style in the five bedrooms, each adorned with built-in robes ensuring ample storage for a clutter-free living experience. The main bedroom is a standout, boasting a renovated ensuite that reflects the commitment to maintaining and enhancing this property.
Ash said this unique retreat was just waiting for new owners to continue its legacy. "The current owners cherish the countless memories created within these walls and the instant relaxation the property imparts upon arrival," he said. "What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a separate studio, a versatile space with its own breathtaking views."
This studio is perfect for accommodating guests or creating an inspiring work-from-home environment. Additionally, there is a fire pit area that exudes warmth and intimacy or you can unleash your competitive spirit on the onsite tennis court, a space that is brimming with potential and just needs some TLC.
Practical considerations have been seamlessly integrated into the design with a split-system reverse cycle air-conditioner ensuring year-round comfort, while the four-car shed adds to the property's appeal by offering ample space for vehicle storage and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.