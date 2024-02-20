'It was frightening': Community rallies against giant wind farm near Molong

Emotions ran high during a community meeting in Molong on Monday with the majority of a 110-strong crowd opposing the Kerrs Creek Wind Farm proposal.
Meeting at the Molong RSL, Nationals leader David Littleproud attended on February 19 alongside Sam Farraway and member for Orange, Phil Donato.
Different voices battled to be heard across the room after more than two hours as those opposing the 63-turbine wind farm rallied against the project.
"It's a high risk area for fire," a community member yelled across the crowd, directed at one of the residents in support of the wind farm.
"We know you're making money out of it, but that's not good enough for the rest of us."
A Boomey landholder, Tim Sullivan hosted the community meeting. The largest landholders in the area, residents and neighbours, Glen Walker and Bryce Morley took charge for the bulk of the presentation.
Their talking points ranged from social impacts around community division, cumulative effects of transportation and logistics. While concerns around noise pollution and the value of prime agricultural land dropping by as much as 35 to 40 per cent were also raised.
They said those in the market for property are far less likely to purchase land sprawling with 60-odd, 280-metre high turbines surrounding it.
Discussions also touched on the lack of community consultation from Renewable Energy Solutions (RES), according to residents, and major issues with insurance coverage.
"Sydney tower stands at 309 metres, so they don't fall much shorter than that," Mr Morley said.
"So, at this height, we've never before seen this in Australia and it says these turbines will be visible from 20 kilometres away.
"And it was frightening [from a helicopter] seeing exactly where we were and to be able to look out on the townships of Orange.
"It really does extend a great distance."
Those against the wind farm asked Cabonne Council for a "written objection to the minister stating disapproval" around the proposed project location.
Voice for Cabonne group members also say RES was invited to attend the evening, but received no response.
A strong voice highlighting the major risks of turbines was director of NLT Insurance Brokers in Bathurst, Levi Thurston.
He said data from the Bureau of Meteorology, which is outlined in his recent report, shows there's concerns surrounding the area's wind rating.
"[The proposal area] is rated as a 'low to very low wind area' and 'unsustainable for wind'," Mr Thurston said.
"And if [the turbines] break down, you will have massive ground contamination and that is an exposure that ... if it gets into the water, it's going to affect everyone."
If [the turbines] break down, you will have massive ground contamination ... it's going to affect everyone.- Director of NLT Insurance Brokers in Bathurst, Levi Thurston.
Mr Thurston believes wind turbines can also pose a fire risk.
He explained if turbines do not shut down in the event of bush fire or turbine-ignited incidents, aerial fire fighters will not deem it safe enough to enter the airspace.
The turbines are also too high for ground personnel to fight any fires - meaning land will keep burning until the fire puts itself out.
"To put that into perspective, it'd be like putting an oil refinery from Clarence in the Blue Mountains, in regards to fire risk and contaminants," he said.
"Google 'wind turbine fires' and you will find plenty of examples of them catching on fire ... now, say a fire started on your property [with turbines] and crossed the boundary into the neighbouring farm.
"They're not just going to come after you for a loss of infrastructure, but a loss of income."
With the Kerrs Creek project valued at $750 million, it means landowners would need a policy covering them for $1 billion - annually.
"Try and find an insurer who will provide you with a policy to indemnify you for that continued loss," Mr Thurston said, "and your minimum premium would start at $700,000."
A former agribusiness banker, Mr Littleproud agreed with Orange-based land valuer, Paul Nipperess, who'd spoken about land devaluation for those with turbines.
The Nationals leader talked about landowners' increased risk ratings - how they'll rise every three years when banks revalue these Boomey properties.
And, if land is neighbouring a wind farm, it will affect their ability to get capital, or borrow money at a prior capacity they once had, he said.
You were in power for 10 years, so why didn't you do anything about it then?- Boomey resident in support of Kerrs Creek proposal, Jock Haynes confronts Nationals leader, David Littleproud.
Though, unaware of Mr Thurston's insurance highlights until Monday, Mr Littleproud said he'll now be writing to the Australian Insurance Council about the "real risk" involved with wind farm cons.
But multiple residents, both for and against the proposal, hit out against the Nationals leader, referencing his time under the former coalition government.
"You were in power for 10 years, so why didn't you do anything about it then?" a resident in support of the turbines said, interrupting Mr Littleproud mid-sentence.
"Why is it that now, suddenly you're in opposition, you're railing against them and rushing down this path [of Net Zero, stage one]?"
The Nats leader responded by saying what the party had said under the former Morrison government was "they wanted all of the above" in gas and coal with carbon capture storage.
With four coal-fired power stations in his electorate, Mr Littleproud pinned corporations law when it came to social governance in the clean energy sector.
He said the former government was trying to "make a local solution" where Australia-based energy companies could continue to "dig up coal" while reducing emissions nationally - but continue to meet "international commitments" throughout.
RES is the world's largest renewal energy company based in the United Kingdom.
Residents say RES will "walk away" once the "deal is done", leaving landowners "in the dark" for the turbines' 25 to 30-year lifespan.
At the present time, there is no plan on how the turbines will be disposed of or removed once they're decommissioned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.