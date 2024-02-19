'Consider yourself lucky', says magistrate to driver who avoided jail time

A MAN with a "terrible" record has been told to thank his lucky stars after he avoided a jail term for driving with a cancelled licence.
Jamie Stewart Bradford, 50, of Bourke Street, Bowenfels pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 31, 2024 to the charge.
Court documents state a black Toyota Yaris was stopped by police on O'Connell Road at Brewongle around 6pm on December 13, 2023 for testing.
Bradford was asked for his licence before he admitted to not having one.
Checks by police revealed Bradford had been disqualified until August 23 but because he didn't make a licence application, it was cancelled until May 27, 2025.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis made a point during sentencing of telling a self-represented Bradford that the charge carried a one year jail term, which would be a "crippling" outcome for his family.
Bradford's "terrible" driving record was also a point of contention, with around nine matters mentioned in open court.
"I've let myself and my family down. It was stupid," Bradford said.
Bradford was told to "consider yourself lucky" when being placed on a community correction order for two years.
As part of his sentence, Bradford must also do 80 hours of unpaid community service work.
He was then banned from driving for a further six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.