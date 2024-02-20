The future of North Orange's fast-food hub now rests in state government hands

Developers looking to build a fast-food hub in North Orange have submitted a final safety report which could allow them to begin work, or push progress back by years.
Situated on the corner of Leeds Parade and the Northern Distributor Road, the project initially gained approval from Orange City Council on February 18, 2020.
It has since been revealed that Oporto, Carl's Jr and KFC indented to open stores at the site being developed by Victorian-based company Jasbe.
But on March 2, 2023, the Northern Distributor was reclassified from a 'local road' under Orange City Council's care and management to a 'state road' under Transport for NSW's control.
This threw a spanner in the works according to Jasbe's planning and development manager Paul Morgan, as TFNSW declared the previously approved access road was too unsafe to proceed.
"We still have an approval in place, but obviously I'm not going to go an outlay millions of dollars to start doing works if they're going to come around and say no. Even if I had an access there, they could theoretically come and remove it," Mr Morgan said.
"I can't proceed knowing that they may cancel our access approval. Council have approved the development, council have approved the access and now Transport are coming along and saying they want to terminate the access."
This brought a screeching halt to any possible works, with Jasbe asked to provide further safety reports including risk assessments and cumulative traffic assessments.
Mr Morgan confirmed those reports were submitted by the February 16 deadline and there were only two possible outcomes for what TFNSW would come back with.
Mr Morgan added they had received no timeframe for when a decision would be made.
If approval to build an access road was revoked, he said it could be "another couple of years before anything happens" on the site.
A spokeswoman for TFNSW said the state government organisation was currently reviewing the information "to ensure it underpins the design which was approved by council prior to the road being reclassified to a state road in 2023 to understand if it meets the requirements outlined in the appropriate standards and guidelines such as Austroads."
