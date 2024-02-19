Meet the Orange rowers who just smashed an Australian record

The Kinross Schoolboy Coxed Quad Scull team were already pleased having won their race when someone in the crowd yelled something amazing.
Having taken gold at the NSW State Rowing Championships at Penrith on February 10, the five boys were told they had set a new Australian and course record with their time of 6:23.6 minutes.
Captain George Wakem said coach Adam Harrison had provided some extra motivation before the boys took to the water and finished with a big gap between the second placed Marist College Canberra.
"We broke the schoolboy cox quad record in a time of 6:23 which meant we beat it by three seconds," he said.
"Our head coach was sort of hinting at it but he hadn't specifically told us."
It was a personal triumph for coach Harrison who has now broken the record with three rowing teams - 2014 with Kinross, 2016 with The Southport School and 2024 with Kinross.
Year 11 student Oliver Smith, who first started rowing in year 7 due to his brother being the rowing captain, said he knew the record was a possibility but to beat it by such a large margin was surprising.
"We always had it in the back of our mind but not by that sort of margin," he said.
The journey to the national record began back in August 2023 at a dark and cold Spring Creek reserve.
Early morning starts coupled with afternoon sessions four times a week provided the boys with the capacity and determination to push themselves all the way according to Angus Peterson.
Not that the job is done quite yet.
"I think the conditions really helped as well combined with all the hard work the boys put in," he said.
"We've been training since the middle of August - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings and then every afternoon except Friday.
"I think it toughened us up a bit which is always good for preparation.
"In the heat we'd broken the record but only by about half a second but we weren't really sure so we thought we'd better make sure of it in the final and we got it by three seconds.
"It was pretty awesome but we still have nationals to go which is a big regatta so we need to focus on that and we can celebrate later."
Kinross was the seventh-best performing team overall with a haul of four golds, seven silvers and two bronze medals.
They were the highest ranking school with their nearest competitors The King's School coming in at thirteenth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.