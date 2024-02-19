Outrageous error lands crim behind bars after repeated restaurant robberies

An outrageous error by a group of Orange criminals lead to their own capture following a string of business burglaries in the CBD.
Subway, Boost Juice, the Middle Cafe and Mr Lim had significant quantities of cash stolen over about three months last year.
In February, 2024, Garry James Edwards of Lone Pine Avenue was jailed over the spree at Orange Local Court.
"I'm sorry for what I did ... I didn't mean to do it on purpose," Edwards told the court during sentencing via an online call.
With an associate, the 42-year-old broke into Mr Lim on August 15, 2023 and stole the cash register and two iPads.
The duo forgot to turn off either device, and the owner immediately tracked both to McDonalds using the free "find my iPhone" app.
Edwards was reportedly approached by police at the fast food outlet after the robbery, but too drug-affected to answer questions coherently.
Both iPads - drenched in blood from a cut sustained while attempting to pry open the cash register with a screwdriver - were found in his bag.
The break-in was quickly tied by DNA and video evidence to the previous string crimes.
About 4.10pm on July 9 Edwards had stolen about $1000 from the Middle Cafe after prying open the safe with a knife.
On July 19 he snuck behind the counter at Boost Juice while staff were closing down, and removed about $900 from the till.
About 3.55pm on August 14 the repeat-offender stole the tip-jar - containing about $200 - from Subway while two associates distracted employees.
"The tip jar ... is the staff's extra money," a visibly-angry magistrate David Day said during sentencing.
"At Subway they're not exactly princes of the workforce ... it's a low act. Almost as low as stealing from a charity.
"Drugs are obviously a necessity of life ... [Edwards must have to] put them on the table for his family."
Garry James Edwards was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars. He will be eligible for parole after 18 months.
