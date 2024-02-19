Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Outrageous error lands crim behind bars after repeated restaurant robberies

William Davis
By William Davis
February 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An outrageous error by a group of Orange criminals lead to their own capture following a string of business burglaries in the CBD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.