Col fought off certain death when doctors discovered a 'clot the size of a man's fist'

When doctors found a blood clot the "size of a man's fist" inside Col Braithwaite's lung, they said to him he "shouldn't be alive".
He was told not to move until an ambulance could rush him to Orange Hospital where another clot between his knee and pelvis was discovered.
"It's a scary thing," he said.
That was in 2021, but it wasn't his first brush with death.
In 1990, the now 61-year-old got dumped by a wave which resulted in permanent neck and spinal injuries.
Despite that, Mr Braithwaite continued to work at the Electrolux factory and later at the hospital.
While his life has certainly come with its fair share of ups and downs, it was that 2021 discovery that struck new life into the father-of-five.
"If I had of gone, they'd pretty much have nothing to remember me by," he said of his children.
"I thought, I have to do something for my kids."
It was at this point that Mr Braithwaite set out to become a published author.
So for the next two years, whenever inspiration hit, he would write about the life of fictional detective Tank Dodge.
"I was surprisingly better at it than I thought I would be," he said.
"The stories just come together in my head. With all of them I don't know who the killer is until the end. I can be writing along and the story just comes to me."
After some help from his daughter Kierra Butchers, four of his books have now been published on Amazon, with a fifth in the works.
Although he has achieved his goal of leaving a legacy behind for his children to remember him by, the author noted the monetary success has unfortunately not followed.
"I'm probably the most unsuccessful author you've ever talked to," Mr Braithwaite said with a chuckle, revealing in the 12 months since he published his first book he'd profited around $70.
"I don't have the money to advertise so it's all word of mouth."
Sometimes he takes that into his own hands, having dropped off his own work at the book swap inside the North Orange Shopping Centre.
Much to Mr Braithwaite's delight, his work is usually gone within a day, never to be seen again.
"I get pretty chocked up when I find people who have read them, or tell me how much they like it," he said.
While Mr Braithwaite may not be "game enough" to go to a publisher with his work, he can rest assured knowing he's left a legacy for his children to be proud of.
