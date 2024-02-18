Cole in battle for Luai's spot as Panthers seek to make history

Orange gun Jack Cole's hopes of lining up for Penrith Panthers in their first outing of the season have been handed a boost.
Cole is part of the main Panthers squad for 2024 alongside Blayney Bears junior Liam Henry.
Penrith will open their season in the United Kingdom, taking on Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge on February 25 (AEDT).
But they will do so without the services of Jarome Luai who is still plagued by a shoulder injury sustained in the 2023 NRL grand final, which saw Penrith pull off one of the greatest comebacks in the game's 115-year history.
Luai boarded the plane with the Panthers's squad on Friday but coach Ivan Cleary has since confirmed he will not take to the field.
His absence opens the way for either Cole or incoming playmaker Brad Schneider to be handed the six jersey alongside Nathan Cleary.
Schneider debuted for Canberra Raiders in 2021 and spent 2023 with Hull Kingston Rovers in Super League before being signed by the three-time premiers.
Their battle won't just be for Sunday's game with Luai moving to Wests Tigers on a bumper five-year deal at the end of 2024.
The CYMS junior made his NRL debut in the final round of 2022 against North Queensland Cowboys.
He didn't make any first grade appearances last year but enjoyed a fine season for Panthers in NSW Cup, making 17 appearances in NSW Cup, scoring eight tries and kicking 26 goals.
Penrith have failed to win the World Club Challenge in four attempts (the 2022 edition was not played).
Their opponents Wigan have previously defeated Penrith in this fixture, winning 21-4 at Anfield in 1991.
They started Super League in fine form, smashing Castleford Tigers 32-4.
