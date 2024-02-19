Lashes, home bliss and a dog named Alfie: why beauty lady loves her new job

A newly-qualified beauty therapist in Orange feels right in her element, happily working from home while her Kelpie greets clients from the backyard.
Raised in Manildra, Isabella Ford went to St Mary's Catholic Primary School and later, James Sheahan Catholic High School.
After studying at Orange TAFE, Miss Ford attained her Certificate III and then Diploma in Beauty Therapy in 2019 before buying a house in Orange with her partner.
It's the same house where Pamper Me Pretty was recently born.
"I worked in a few salons in bigger groups of people but it wasn't really for me, because I've always been a lot more productive when I'm doing something for myself in my own space," she said.
"I just feel more comfortable working from home, so I officially started my business late last year after having a trainer fly down from Adelaide.
"She trained me in my own house, so I've been able to add even more skills to my resume."
Specialising in Handmade Volume Eyelash Extensions through Lash Vision, the 24-year-old entrepreneur now has a clientele base growing by the week.
Pamper Me Pretty services also offer body and brow waxing, eyebrow shaping and tinting, eyelash lifts, gel nail sets and spray tans.
But Miss Ford says her fast-filling books are a result of self-promotion and news travelling fast between friends.
"i just kept advertising on social media in the beginning, but then a lot of my client base came through word-of-mouth," she said.
"I'm starting to get booked out two or three weeks in advance now, and I'd like to get bigger in the future where I'm putting other items, like a sink, into the room to look and feel more like a salon.
"I might look into doing facials at some point as well, which would be pretty exciting."
Miss Ford feels a "big thing" keeping regular clients returning is also about teaching.
Particularly when it comes to caring for eyelash extensions, she says it also helps people save time, energy and money.
"With lashes, there's a lot behind it all when it comes to applying them properly and then cleaning them," she said.
"That's why I feel like educating people is so important, because you don't want anyone getting eye infections, but a lot of people also like that learning part because then their extensions actually last."
I'm starting to get booked out two or three weeks in advance now, and I'd like to get bigger in the future.- Orange-based beauty therapist, Isabella 'Izzy' Ford on business growth.
Outside of work, a few of Miss Ford's favourite things are water skiing, playing tennis and walking her Kelpie dog, Alfie.
A popular canine with her clients. Miss Ford says one of the best things about working from her home is seeing the joy he brings other people and the way he looks through the windows at what's happening during appointments.
Though he's simply one part of what makes the beauty therapist get up in the morning.
"I love having Alfie around and the clients really love him, too," she said, "but I just really love pleasing people as well.
"Helping to make them feel pretty does give me good energy, which can be hard, because a lot of women compare themselves to others.
"I just tell them that everyone's different and unique in their own way, and I feel confident when my clients are feeling confident, too.
"It makes me feel like I've achieved something good."
Miss Ford works Monday to Friday, and Saturday by special request, with more information available on the Pamper Me Pretty Facebook page.
Enquiries can also be made via email to izfordd@gmail.com or phone on 0491 099 686.
