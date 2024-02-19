Repair work and upgrades to historic highway site to 'bring park to life'

Restorative works at the flood-ravaged Fairbridge Memorial Rest Area along the Mitchell Highway are in full swing at Molong.
After more than two years in the pipeline, repairs are finally taking place at the Fairbridge Children's Farm Park roughly 30 kilometres from Orange.
Old Fairbridgians Association member, Wade Mahlo says reinstating the memorial site is preserving a time in history that shouldn't be forgotten.
"We had a one in 400 year flood which devastated the park, so what we're really doing now is realigning everything and upgrading the park, so in the future when it floods, very little damage will be done," Mr Mahlo said.
"We're having bigger foundations put down a lot deeper in the ground to strengthen everything, where those big furniture items won't just go under and be washed away by the water.
"We know it's in the flood zone there, so all the tables and chairs are now aligned with that direction of water, but we're talking about very important pieces of history for Australia to have."
A Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) roadside rest area, works are being completed in conjunction with the association and Cabonne Council.
Council says works include repairing the internal road within the park and reinstating the gardens.
This will also involve replacing the damaged picnic furniture, along with replacing the decomposed granite with concrete around the old farm's dinner bell.
"We want to bring the park to life soon as well, so we're trying to get some ex-Fairbridgians to record their stories," Mr Mahlo said.
"So, if kids go around and look at the park, there'll be a video or an audio file talking about life at the farm, you know, their time in the dormitory and life on the way out.
"That's the next stage, but the idea is people will hit a little symbol and it'll play back their experience of their time at Fairbridge which is very important, because there are only about 100 Fairbridgians left.
"We need to get their stories at the park while they're still around."
Following the upgrades due for completion before the end of February, Mr Mahlo says upgraded signage will soon be seen inside the park itself and along the Mitchell Highway.
These new displays will notify motorists of the upcoming park either side of the site, when travelling from either Orange or Molong.
"We know these floods won't be as rare anymore, they're becoming much more of an occurrence these days," Mr Mahlo said.
"We're living in a new world, and that's why the farm deserves the preservation work and these upgrades while we can.
"Nothing and nobody should be forgotten, which is why we need to tell the story.
"The story of Fairbridge needs to be told."
From 1938 to 1974, an estimated 1000 orphaned or poverty-stricken children from Britain arrived at Fairbridge Farm where they were taught to be servants and farm-hands.
Parts of its dark history are now acknowledged by federal and NSW state governments.
