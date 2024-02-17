All aboard: Let's get behind rail push

A direct rail service linking Orange to Sydney has long been somewhat of a pipe dream for train enthusiasts in the colour city.
It's not quite 'tunnel through the mountains' fanciful, but nevertheless ... the further west you go the harder it becomes to make a 'bullet' service an attractive alternative for those looking to head to Sydney.
Then there's the old, windy railway line this side of Lithgow. It basically follows an old gold rush track. It's usable, but certainly needs an update (and perhaps straightening, here or there).
The train trip from Orange to Central Station is close to five hours, too. That's a fair hike by anyone's standards.
In short, linking Orange to Sydney by rail and making it feasible isn't an easy task.
But this week we got the best indication yet a direct service linking Orange to Sydney is on the horizon.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison revealed via a speech to parliament she was working to get the people of Orange better access to rail.
"We are exploring a number of opportunities to benefit the community," she said.
Orange MP Phil Donato, too, a long-time advocate for improved rail service for his electorate added: "It would make it so much easier and really open up opportunities, not only tourism but also investment and decentralisation."
It's a timely push for this service.
Given the price of fuel at the moment any alternative, cost-effective way of getting to and from Sydney will be a welcome one for those who regularly make the trip by car.
Which made it somewhat surprising to see Bathurst MP Paul Toole throw his toys out of the cot in response to the proposed service to Orange.
Of course, Bathurst has had a direct service for some time. The Bathurst bullet is well patronised and there are two services because of its popularity. Mr Toole has been pushing for a third daily run too - and it'll likely come to fruition.
Mr Toole said: "It's a bit lazy to say 'we want that service to be brought down the road'."
Really? Would it be that much of an issue if one of those services began in Orange? You wouldn't think so.
While no doubt a difficult problem to solve, Orange's rail priorities are not insurmountable. Far from it.
And given the interest both stories garnered on the Central Western Daily website over the course of the week, it's clear the interest in improving our connectivity to Sydney is there.
Orange needs this service now in 2024 more than ever. We should get behind this push for improved rail services for our city.
Nick McGrath, editor
