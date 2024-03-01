Have you noticed this closed pub in the city centre?

Orange's English-themed pub, known for its craft beers, trivia nights and pool tables has quietly shut its doors, once again.
Situated opposite the Ex-Services Club, The Lord Anson has permanently closed, according to the venue owners who said they're actively seeking a new tenant.
For over a month now, the pub has remained closed off to the public, marked by a sign affixed to the pub's entrance which reads "This premise is now closed."
Inside, the lights are dim and the bar stools are stacked atop of tables, which are still scattered with beer coasters.
Booking and contacting pages from The Lord Anson's website are inaccessible and the pub's Facebook page appears to have been deactivated.
Originally a hotel, this historic two-story venue has seen several transformations over the past decade.
It was The Standard until 2013, then becoming Biddy Walsh's Irish Pub, before adopting the name The Lord Anson in 2016, with various tenants operating under that name.
The Central Western Daily has attempted to contact the tenant of The Lord Anson and has been unsuccessful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.