'A good person who has made a mistake' fronts court for common offence

A mid-range drink driver told police he had just finished a drink when he was stopped for a random breath test.
Avin Jansen of Harold Keys Drive, Narre Warren in Victoria pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving and was unrepresented when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
According to court documents, the 32-year-old was driving on Telopea Way in Orange when he was stopped for a random breath test at 9.49pm on November 10, 2023.
He returned a mid-range reading to the test and said he'd just finished a drink.
He was taken back to Orange Police Station where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.108 on analysis.
"It was a silly mistake," Jansen said when he came before court.
"I nearly didn't drink, it was a silly thing.
"It was two drinks in the space of half an hour, I shouldn't have done it.
Jansen has moved to Orange and gained employment.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the law was there for a purpose but breaking it doesn't make Jansen a bad person.
"It's just another case of what we have every Thursday, a good person who has made a mistake, however that's what the legislation is there for," Sergeant Riley said.
Magistrate Gemma Slack-Smith said a 25 per cent sentence discount would apply due to Jansen's guilty plea.
"You have no criminal offences on your record at all," Ms Slack-Smith said.
"You are otherwise a person of good character."
He has not driven since the night of the offence.
However, Ms Slack-Smith convicted Jansen for drink-driving.
She also gave him a 12-month conditional release order and gave him a three-month driving disqualification, which expired on February 9, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.