'A lot of money to some people': Facebook Marketplace scammer left easy trail for arrest

A woman who conned a man out of $280 in a Facebook marketplace scam tried to avoid a court conviction saying she planned to join the Australian Defence Force.
Paris Madeline Larkham of Endsleigh Avenue, Orange pleaded guilty to obtaining financial advantage by deception and was present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
The 31-year-old sold a Catchpower Green Gen2, which is a device that enables people to heat hot water with excess solar power but never posted the item.
According to documents, The victim responded to Larkham's Facebook marketplace ad on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
She said she would sell the item for $270 including postage where she would arrange for the item to be express posted to the victim.
About 9.20am on Friday, March 24, 2023, Larkham emailed the victim an invoice and included a total of $280.
After that the victim's contact became less frequent and Larkham stopped replying to him and did not provide tracking details for the package.
The item was paid for but never posted so the victim contacted the police.
Larkham used her own profile and details for the scam and was arrested at her home at 7.45am on Thursday, October 12, 2023. However, she initially laid blame on a former boyfriend claiming he sent the package.
She initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty.
Solicitor Keith Kuan asked the court to consider giving Larkham a conditional release order without a conviction.
Mr Kuan said Larkham has lost a job and is living on limited means with Centrelink payments.
However, he said she's begun enlistment with the Australian Defence Force.
"Because of these matters her intake with the ADF is suspended," Mr Kuan said.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley refuted that this would be her only issue holding up an ADF enlistment.
Sergeant Riley said Larkham has two previous shoplifting matters on her record as well as convictions for possession of methamphetamine as well as a number of convictions for driving while her licence was disqualified.
"While you put all these together I cannot see how this is holding up an application with the ADF," he said.
Magistrate Gemma Slack-Smith said the offence was at the lower end of objective serious when compared to other similar matters.
"I appreciate that it's not a significant amount of money relative to what it could be but I note it could be a lot of money to some people," Ms Slack-Smith said.
"I appreciate the complainant has made frequent attempts to contact Ms Larkham with respect to the item that was said to be sold to them."
Ms Slack-Smith referred to a sentencing report and said Larkham "accepted minimal responsibility to the offence".
"In relation to this matter I propose to convict Ms Larkham," she said.
Ms Slack-Smith gave Larkahm an eight-month community correction order with 40 hours of community service work. Larkham has also been ordered to pay $280 in compensation to the victim.
