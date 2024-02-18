How Niphy the 'chatterbox' author's book is giving people smiles

Mental health nurse in Orange and proud book author, Niphy Hasaan has achieved some incredible feats in her time; and the latest one invites more people in to understand.
Born in a remote yet "beautiful" village in south India, Ms Hasaan was raised in a middle-class family, her late father a "balloon man" for the famous hot air balloon festivals.
But it's been difficult to share her memories with those who don't speak Malayalam, the language spoken in her hometown, until recently.
Her third and latest book, My Humans, No conditions apply! is a memoir translated to English across hundreds of copies in a first-time move for Ms Hasaan.
"I never knew that I could write something, because I am not a big artist and I don't have any big artistic skills or anything like that," she said.
"But I used to write small stories for different female Facebook groups when they asked me to, and many people who read my stories said they liked them because of the way I wrote.
"I write how I am talking in real life, so it is an easy read for anyone and everyone. Now I get to share my own stories with even more people."
Using the pen name Niphy Rasheed after her husband, Rasheed Saithalavi, the 48-year-old author gifted the first copy of her English-translated book to Mr Saithalavi.
Described as "the love of my life" in Ms Hasaan's acknowledgements, the pair have two children together, Aslam and Nida Nasrin, aged 32 and 18.
"There are 28 stories in my book, nearly 148 pages, and it took me about one year to make all of these notes into a book," she said.
"But I could not do any of these things as a working mother and housewife without the support of my husband, who is so kind, loving, and caring. He gave me plenty of time to achieve this book dream of mine."
Amid her memories, Ms Hasaan writes about everything she can recall.
From her childhood growing up in the late 70s and 80s, she writes of her university studies in Kerala, her nursing experiences, and living in four different countries before finally settling in Orange in 2012.
She also gives credit to her dear friend, Latha Pulikamaly - who the author says encouraged her to turn all of her "funny and powerful" memories into a book and later found Ms Hasaan a publisher.
"I never thought i could come to a place like this [Australia] and have a good life with my own family, my own job, car, house and be able to take holidays when we want to," she said, "because childhood was not like that with these things.
"But I have a good life now after overcoming [struggles] and working hard to achieve good things.
"I think my book with make people smile, some stories might make them feel sad and cry, but the message is even when we have struggles, we have to have the mindset to come out of it stronger with a smiling face."
The only "part of sadness" Ms Hasaan says she experiences from her recent writing journey is that her late mother - who died seven years prior - was not able to read her book.
Dedicated it to her as a result, Ms Hasaan says she still considers herself lucky as her late father - who died last year in 2023 - was able to read the Indian version of her book.
"Everyone in my village calls me a 'chatterbox' because I don't stop talking, so everyone remembers me like that," she said with laughter.
"But I used to ask my dad all of the questions, 'what is this, how does this work, why does this do that'.
"It was very sad and unfortunate when my dad passed away last year, but the primary school in my village arranged a celebration to give me a gift last year for being a writer.
"So, he got to read the Indian version of my book, but he also got to be there for that celebration and he was very, very proud of me."
With an entire village behind her and connections during the years reaching across the globe, Ms Hasaan says she has experienced so many "wonderful things" in life to date.She
She gave credit to a lengthy list of people who've made an impact on the woman she is today, including those who've helped make her book a reality.
"I have been around so many different cultures, different people, different languages, different habits. different clothes styles, so many different things," she said.
"But there is something that remains the same no matter where you are in the world and that is the power of friendship, love, connections, and kindness.
"I am so lucky to have so many friends all over the world; friends who make our lives easier and make our problems become less."
With some of her Bloomfield Hospital peers having already finished reading My Humans, No conditions apply! Ms Hassaan encourages those interested in buying a copy of her book to get in touch via email at niphy_rasheed@yahoo.com
"I want people to enjoy it and I'm sure they will," she said, "because my colleagues say it was a really good book that gave them smiles.
"I really want people to feel like they can be anything they want to be, just like I can be an author and a nurse, so if you really want to become something more, you always can.
"Follow your passion, don't worry too much about anything; and cherish your family and friendships."
