Driver's action on roundabout leaves motorbike rider with brain injury

A motorbike rider sustained bruising to his brain and needed surgery on his ankle after being hit by a car on a roundabout in Orange.
The car driver, Justen Keith Robert Hadley of Bletchington Street, appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 15, 2024 after being charged with negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Hadley was driving south on Peisley Street at 10.10am on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
At the same time the victim was riding a blue Yamaha motorbike east on Byng Street and drove onto the roundabout at 30km/h travelling straight through.
He was already on the roundabout when Hadley pulled in front of him instead of giving way.
The motorbike hit the side of Hadley's car causing the rider to fall and become trapped under the motorbike.
Passers by and police who were also stopped and waiting to enter the roundabout witnessed the collision and immediately helped the victim.
The motorbike was lifted off him and it was established he'd sustained a compound fracture to his right ankle with an open wound.
He also suffered grazes to both legs, face and nose, as well as bleeding and bruising on the brain.
He was taken to hospital and prepared for surgery.
Hadley remained at the scene and spoke with police. He admitted to not seeing the victim and colliding with him.
Due to the age and "volatile health" of the victim there was concern surgery may put him at risk of death.
However, the victim did undergo surgery for his broken ankle which involved inserting permanent hardware to repair the injury. He was also monitored for the injuries to his brain.
When a report was prepared for the court on December 15, 2023, the swelling and bleeding had subsided and further surgery was not required.
Hadley was not represented in court and pleaded guilty to negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm.
He did not make any submissions.
Magistrate Gemma Slack-Smith said Hadley entered an early guilty plea and based her findings off a police summary that gave details about how he collided with the motorcycle and how the rider was trapped under the bike.
She also referred to a positive sentencing report.
"You have shown remorse and have taken responsibility," Ms Slack-Smith said.
"It is, of course, involved in injury to another person.
"I do intend to convict you of this offence."
Ms Slack-Smith convicted Hadley and placed him on an eight-month conditional release order.
She also disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months until February 15, 2025, delaying it by one day because he drove to court.
