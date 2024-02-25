Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Driver's 'fleeting lapse of concentration' lands motorbike rider in wheelchair

By Staff Reporters
February 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has faced court after pulling out in front of a motorbike causing such significant injuries the rider still needed a wheelchair seven months later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.