Driver's 'fleeting lapse of concentration' lands motorbike rider in wheelchair

A woman has faced court after pulling out in front of a motorbike causing such significant injuries the rider still needed a wheelchair seven months later.
Vaishali Desai of Newport Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The 36-year-old appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
According to court documents, Desai was driving south on Autumn Street at 11am on May 22, 2023, when she collided with the motorbike at the Byng Street intersection.
The motorbike rider had right of way and was travelling at 50km/h and wearing protective clothing and a full face helmet.
The rider was thrown from her motorbike onto the road resulting in significant injuries. As a result the female rider was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital then and onto Westmead Hospital.
Desai was able to get out of her car by climbing out of her passenger side door.
She spoke with police and said she slowed down at the intersection and proceeded through not seeing the motorbike.
Desai was also transported to Orange Hospital but was released with no injuries.
An update on the victim's injuries revealed she suffered numerous fractures to her pelvis which required multiple surgeries and plates and pins to correction, impact to bladder function, dental injuries, and a broken left wrist which also required surgery and a plate and pins to correct.
As of December 2023, the victim remained in a wheelchair due to her injuries.
Solicitor Tom Joseph said the negligent driving fell to the lower end of the spectrum.
"This was an accident that was a fleeting lapse of concentration," Mr Joseph said.
"It will have ongoing consequences for all parties involved."
Mr Joseph said Desai did slow at the give way sign and the crash took place in East Orange in an area where the vegetation can cause dappled light.
"She simply didn't see the motorbike rider," he said.
However, he said she accepted responsibility.
Mr Joseph said Desai has been employed full-time since she moved to Orange 10 years ago and she had no prior criminal history.
He asked that she not receive a conviction, which would affect her driver's licence and employment.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said he agreed with Mr Joseph up to the point of the conviction.
"The injuries sustained by the other driver were severe," he said.
"She's been in a wheelchair for a period of time, that's serious.
"Even fleeting lapses can have serious consequences on the road."
Magistrate Gemma Slack-Smith said Desai was entitled to a 25 per cent sentence discount after entering an early guilty plea.
Ms Slack-Smith read out details of the case and the injuries sustained to the motorbike rider.
"At the time of the last report she remained in a wheelchair," Ms Slack-Smith said.
She accepted Desai had no other matters on her criminal record and she's otherwise "a person of good character" but decided Desai should receive a conviction.
"It's a serious matter and there's a need for general deterrence in relation to these types of matters," Ms Slack-Smith said.
She gave Desai a conditional release order with conviction for 12 months and she disqualified her from driving for 12 months until February 14, 2025.
