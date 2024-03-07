Shonky driver caught out faking his own grandfather's death to escape jail

A serial offender who repeatedly drove with drugs in his system was denied the chance to attend three funerals after previously lying to court about his own grandfather's death.
Bradley Thomas Blair of Lords Place made the claim so he could be released on bail after being arrested for driving while disqualified in Orange on September 22, 2023.
He was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 15, 2024 for intending to pervert the course of justice, two instances of driving with an illicit drug in his system and for driving while his licence was disqualified.
The perverting the course of justice charge came about after the 32-year-old, who also goes by the surname Simpson, appeared before a weekend bail court in Dubbo the day after his arrest.
During that court appearance his solicitor made a bail application stating Blair was to be a pallbearer at his grandfather's funeral in Cowra two days later.
Through his solicitor Blair also said he had a place at a residential drug rehabilitation facility and worked full-time at a kitchen benchtop business.
The bail was granted before his lies were detected.
Four days after Blair was released from custody, police discovered Blair's grandfather had died earlier in 2023 and there was no funeral in Cowra on the day he claimed.
The police also discovered Blair had discharged himself from the rehabilitation centre on September 20 and never returned and the business he claimed to work for did not exist.
He was wanted on two warrants when he was arrested again on October 14, 2023, when he was again caught driving while disqualified.
On that occasion police saw a vehicle he was known to drive at 10pm and they were aware he had two outstanding warrants.
Police signalled for the car to stop but as it slowed down Blair jumped out and ran from the police. Twenty minutes later police found him running and hiding from them, several hundred metres from his first sighting.
Following his arrest he was charged with intending to pervert the course of justice by lying about his need for bail.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told Orange Local Court on February 15, 2024, that Blair has been in custody since October, and since then other people he was close to have died.
"He was worried about going back to jail," Mr Tedeschi said.
"Since then he's lost three other people."
Mr Tedeshi also told the court his client had a long history of drug use including a heroin addiction.
"He tells me he's on the methadone program," Mr Tedeschi said.
He said Blair got changed over to Buprenorphine as a heroin replacement but "that required him to be clean for three days and he couldn't manage that and got back on the heroin".
Blair appeared in court via an audio visual link from jail.
His time in custody has included a four-month non-parole period for a different offence but that non-parole period expired on February 12, 2024.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Blair was given a warning the last time he was charged with driving while disqualified and took advantage of the court's leniency when it came to "sorry business" following deaths in Aboriginal families.
"Clearly Mr Blair knew when he was caught he would receive a custodial sentence," Sergeant Riley said.
"A death of a family member in Indigenous communities is taken very seriously in this court.
"Except in extreme circumstances the sitting magistrate will grant bail for sorry business so they can say goodbye.
"Since that time, the court has now been requesting proof."
However, Sergeant Riley knew Blair previously and said "when he's not involved in drugs he is pleasant".
Magistrate Gemma Slack-Smith said the offence of driving with illicit drugs in his system related to methamphetamine and when it came to driving while his licence was disqualified it was his seventh similar charge.
However, the most serious charge was perverting the course of justice which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years of imprisonment.
While she recapped the case Blair could be seen on the courthouse AVL screen hugging himself and pulling his jumper over his face.
"In relation to the pervert the course of justice matter I'm of the view that a term of imprisonment should be imposed," Ms Slacksmith said.
However, given the time he has already served in jail she said the sentence could be served in the community on an intensive correction order.
"He's more likely to address his circumstances of reoffending with rehabilitation services and mental health services, which on my reading of the material would benefit the community at large," Ms Slack-Smith said.
"In relation to drive motor vehicle while disqualified I note on the previous occasion he was sentenced to a one-month custodial sentence."
Ms Slack-Smith convicted Blair and sentenced him to an eight-month intensive correction order for perverting the course of justice and for driving while his licence was disqualified.
He had been caught breaching previous bail conditions by driving while disqualified at Lords Place on September 22, 2023.
He told police he was driving to the bank to get cash out and "I didn't know driving would breach my bail".
The ICO requires him to participate in treatment, intervention or related activities and accept referral from community corrections regarding mental health and/or drug and alcohol programs.
He was also disqualified from driving for a further eight months for the driving while disqualified offence.
He was also convicted for driving with methamphetamine in his oral fluid in Orange on June 12, 2023, and again on September 22, 2023.
He was given a six-month driving disqualification for the first offence and an eight-month disqualification for the second.
