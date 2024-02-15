Teenager killed, another child critical after highway crash

A 16-year-old has died after a car and truck collided on the Golden Highway in the Central West.
Just before 6.00pm on Thursday, February 15, emergency services were called to Dunedoo Road, at Ballimore near Dubbo, about 30 kilometres north-east of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to New England Police District located an SUV and a semi-trailer having collided head-on.
The driver of the SUV was treated by NSW ambulance paramedic before being taken to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries.
The front seat passenger - a 16-year-old girl - died at the scene.
The rear passenger, a 10-year-old girl, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Dubbo Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has begun.
The highway has been reopened after remaining closed for the most of the night.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is urged to contact New England Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
