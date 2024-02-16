'Eugowra won't miss out': crucial early learning hub confirmed

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that swept through Eugowra in 2022, the community faced a significant challenge - the loss of its only childcare centre.
After over a year's struggle, hope emerged last month as a temporary centre was opened offering some respite to Eugowra families.
Recently, the state government delivered funding for the construction of a permanent childcare facility, in hopes of providing a more stable and secure future for the community.
The funding is a result of the NSW Government's $17 million investment in early education capital works, that prioritises areas of greatest need.
Member for Orange, Phil Donato commended the Eugowra community for its crucial role in advocating for early education funding for the town.
"The community deserves full credit in helping push for this funding to ensure families in Eugowra will not miss out on crucial early learning," he said.
"I am glad that the government is now guaranteeing the funds for a permanent preschool and the community can now work towards building back better from the devastating 2022 floods."
Other Central West childcare centres that will benefit from the NSW capital works funding are the Cowra Early Childhood Services and the Cowra Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre.
