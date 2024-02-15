Welcome to our new What's On email

Get out your gumboots and umbrella, this weekend is forecasted to be a wet one. Friday will be a top of 24 with showers and possible storms forecasted. The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting a 90 per cent chance of three to 20 mms. Saturday will be a top of 27 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of zero to two mms and Sunday will be a top 28 with the same rain forecasted.