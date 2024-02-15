Welcome to our new What's On email

Hello,
Weather
Get out your gumboots and umbrella, this weekend is forecasted to be a wet one. Friday will be a top of 24 with showers and possible storms forecasted. The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting a 90 per cent chance of three to 20 mms. Saturday will be a top of 27 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of zero to two mms and Sunday will be a top 28 with the same rain forecasted.
What's on this weekend?
The Greenhouse of Orange are hosting Live Music on the Lawn from Friday through to Sunday. Artists include Megan Woods, Madi Pincott, DJ Elliegant and Eli Stanford. Book your table here.
Daft Punk are at The Canobolas Ballroom on Friday night between 7pm and 11pm. The iconic duo will be in town for this gig only. Tickets are $45. You can get them here.
The 8Things food truck will be at Badlands Brewery from 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights. This food truck makes street food from all around the world.
The Cookie Cup will take place this Saturday at the Orange Ex-Services Outdoor Tennis Club. This will be "an afternoon of fun and frivolity while raising money for a good cause". Tickets are $50 for a single or $160 for a family of four.
What we're looking forward to
Friday, February 23: Eras Tour party at Heifer Station
Friday, March 8: See Saw Wine and Music Mosaic for International Women's Day
Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24: Orange Rainbow Festival
Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24: The Huddle, Orange
Thursday, May 2: Birds in the Bush event
Saturday, May 4: Stars of Orange
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
