Fear won't hold Ferguson back in battle of the big hitters

"It's just about playing without fear."
Those words will swirl around inside Bailey Ferguson's head when he makes his way out to the middle at Wade Park.
Ferguson will open the batting for Cavaliers in their Bonnor Cup semi-final clash against Orange CYMS on Friday, February 16.
The Cavs youngster has been on fire so far in the T20 competition, whacking 34, 70 and 75 not out in his three innings.
So it's no surprise to learn he'll continue to back himself, something he's picked up from a few role models.
"I've been around for a little while now," he said.
"I'm one of the younger fellas, myself and Harry Pearce started at the same time, I think we were 13 when we started playing first grade.
"People like Corbs [Matt Corben] have been around forever.
"It's always nice to have them around to give you a helping hand whenever you need it because they've played all kinds of cricket.
"He's a freak, an absolute freak. He's very calm, cool and collected old Corbs.
"But once he's got his head in the game and out there batting or if it's keeping or whatever - once he's in the game, good luck getting him out."
CYMS and Cavs have been in the first grade spotlight for the past 12 months, first playing off in the 2022/23 BOIDC grand final and then being the two form teams of this season.
For the green and gold the semi-final is a chance to atone for their loss back in March while Cavs are gunning for back-to-back Bonnor Cups.
They have endured a disrupted T20 season however with all three pool games washed out before the last against Centrals was hastily rescheduled.
Ferguson said Cavs would have to take their chances against the CYMS big hitters like Joey Coughlan but labelled all-rounder Rory Daburger as the danger man.
"They're a pretty good side so I don't think it will affect them too much," he said.
"They'll be as ready as we are, I'd say.
"It's Twenty20 cricket, anything can happen. If you're going to hit the ball in the air, we will just have to take the catches.
"That's pretty much the way it rolls.
"If we bowl well in the power play it'll help our chances greatly in getting a good result."
While Cavaliers managed to avoid the washouts plaguing Pool A, they have only played two games since Christmas with multiple byes coming in close proximity.
However Ferguson said it could prove a silver lining as the BOIDC moves into the business end of the season.
"Training's been good, we haven't had that many games in the lead up," he said.
"So we haven't had a lot of game practice as such, but this time of year it's not too bad to miss a few games and get everyone fit and ready for finals.
"We feel like we're ready to go."
The winner will play St Pat's Old Boys in the grand final on February 23 at Wade Park.
