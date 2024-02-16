Jordi is a pansexual, non-binary teenager living in Orange and this is their story

Jordi Thurtell is a non-binary, 18-year-old pansexual.
As one could imagine, life was not always easy for the Orange teenager growing up in a region where 40 per cent of the population voted against legalising gay marriage in 2017.
Thurtell - who uses the pronouns he, they and she - was in year six when discussions amongst friends emerged regarding sexuality.
"We started calling ourselves 'bi-curious' which isn't a legitimate term, more of a kids thing," Thurtell said.
"I originally thought I was bi, because I realised I didn't really care who I liked. As I went along and did more research, I found out the term for that was actually pansexual and I felt way more comfortable under that definition."
Pansexuality is defined as the romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender.
The difference between bisexual and pansexual most commonly comes down to the former being attracted to two genders, while the latter is attracted to people regardless of their gender.
Following this realisation as a 12-year-old, Thurtell told friends who for the most part were "pretty chill" about it.
Despite this, it took them another four years to come out as pansexual to their parents.
"It wasn't a fun time. For the entire first year, I always thought they were going to find out and ship me off to some kind of conversion camp," Thurtell added.
"It was really hard to connect with my parents when they didn't know this huge side of me.
"When I was hiding talking to girls, or talking about being gay with my other gay friends, they just didn't know, so I felt very closed off. I felt like nothing I was doing was right, which definitely attributed to my mental health issues, my anxiety."
When Thurtell did eventually come out as pansexual to their parents, they were met with a confused, but somewhat understanding response.
The same could not be said when they came out six months later as non-binary, which means they don't identify exclusively as male or female.
"My parents didn't even really know what it meant. I was 16, they thought I was too young and my dad had a very bad reaction. There was yelling, screaming. I felt so closed and unsupported and my isolation and depression got even worse," Thurtell said.
"I clearly remember my mum saying that 'dad was raised different and this was just how he is'. I couldn't wrap my head around how she could side with him."
Thurtell still recalled how the way their father spoke to them changed.
"We would get into these yelling matches when he would call me his daughter or a girl on purpose. He would call me princess when he never had before," they said.
"I remember him yelling that I was not non-binary and that 'there are only two options, boy and girl and you are not a boy' and that I didn't get to choose."
Thurtell admitted they were "broken" during this period of their life.
Things did start to get better though.
No longer does their dad refer to them as a girl on purpose and tries hard to refer to Thurtell with their correct pronouns.
"Both my parents are doing really well and I'm so glad that they came around," they added.
Knowing how hard it was for themselves to come out, Thurtell didn't want others to go through the same pain they had.
This led them to starting up Sincerely Queer, a group which offers a safe space for young LGBTQIA+ people to connect with others in a supportive environment.
"If they didn't want to talk to their parents or a therapist about something, they could sit and have friends," Thurtell added.
"I wanted to create a place where gay people could truly be their authentic selves and not feel like they had to shove themselves into a closet."
They've managed to achieve much more than that.
The city's first ever Orange Rainbow Festival will be held from March 22 to 24 and celebrate the city's LBGTQIA+ young people.
The free event is being hosted by Sincerely Queer, with Thurtell delighted is had finally come to fruition.
"I can't actually believe it," they said.
"I'm so excited for this to get off the ground."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.