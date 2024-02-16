'We are not surprised': old place of worship torn down on demolition day

Condemned sites following record high floodwaters at the end of 2022 were torn down in the Central West on Tuesday.
Two council-owned buildings were demolished in Molong on February 13 after taking on extensive damage from the major November 14 deluge.
One of those sites was a former place of Pentecostal worship, which sat within Molong's recreational grounds along Edward Street.
Pastor Deon Stapelberg of the Molong Community Church (MCC) says the tear down was an anticipated course of action, considering the small cottage sat directly in the flood zone.
"We are not surprised that it happened, it wasn't in a great position to start with," he said.
"It had to be pulled down because of the damage, and it doesn't make sense to fix it if it's just going to happen again and again."
While it sparked a sadness to see the Edward Street property no longer there, Pastor Dean is hopeful in finding a more permanent home for future MCC meetings and services.
The Stapelberg couple continue to "explore options" for a new site.
In the meantime, the pastor will continue hosting church gatherings from his home in the small town - as he has done since the deluge struck 15 months ago.
Cabonne Council confirmed another space for similar practices would not replace the prior cottage.
Fencing around the now-dirt plot also displayed signage from the MBC Asbestos & Demolition company.
"This site will be remediated into green space as part of the recreation precinct," a council spokesperson said, "not for religious purposes.
"This has been undertaken in consultation with key community stakeholders."
The second demolished site was located on the corner of Watson Street and Gasworks Lane.
Council says the now-vacant land will soon provide more space for both cars and trucks.
"It will be incorporated to provide additional parking - including for RV's/long vehicles - as part of the Molong CBD Activation Project," the council spokesperson said.
"It will also provide spill-over car-parking for the Molong Swimming Pool and recreational precinct."
