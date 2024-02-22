Knife used in wild gang attack after failed drug deal in far west

An Orange man has faced court for joining a group attack on a man who refused to pay his dealer for poor quality methamphetamine.
Coen Kadic of Glenroi was charged with being part of a group of more than three people that used violence to cause fear towards the man, and a female victim, outside Bourke Hospital on December 2, 2022.
The 28-year-old was also charged with being armed with a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
According to court documents, the 26-year-old alleged drug dealer had repeatedly requested $30 payment for methamphetamine he sold to the 33-year-old male victim.
However, it was alleged the methamphetamine was of poor quality and the victim did not intend to pay the $30.
The issue came to a head on December 2, 2022, when both men were attending the methadone program at Bourke Hospital and they got into an argument over the payment.
The dealer then asked family and associates to attend the hospital.
Kadic was one of three people who arrived in two cars at the dealer's request. They pulled up near the male and female victims who were walking along a footpath outside the hospital.
The court documents revealed the group confronted them and the dealer used a knife to slash at the male victim whose hand was cut while he tried to shield his face.
The victim then fell to the ground and the dealer punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. Meanwhile Kadic and the other supporters crowded around.
While the victim was being assaulted on the ground, the 39-year-old woman who was with him tried to shield him from the onslaught. However, the dealer punched her in the head and pushed her out of the way.
This caused enough of a distraction for the male victim to get up and try and flee but Kadic took a swing at him.
At one point the male victim returned with a stick in an attempt to protect the woman but a different male co-accused punched him in the face and both victims fled back towards the hospital entrance.
The group followed them towards the hospital entrance and Kadic attempted to grab the man but the woman shielded him.
The assault ended when two witnesses called out and the offenders fled in the two cars.
The male victim sustained bruising and discolouration to his lower left lip and chin.
The woman sustained a laceration to the middle of her forehead, bruising and swelling to her right cheek and the right side of her head.
When police arrived they saw drops of blood on the footpath and fence line outside the hospital and at the hospital entrance. A knife sheath was seized from the road as well as a single thong as part of the investigation.
Kadic was identified for his involvement and arrested.
In video footage he was shown to be holding an item. He told police it was car keys but the item was too long so he then claimed it was a stick. He denied it was a knife while speaking to the police but pleaded guilty to the charge in court.
Solicitor Usman Naveed said his client was not the worst offender in the attack.
"Whilst the assault was serious and injuries were serious, the involvement of Mr Kadic was lower," Mr Naveed said.
"There's a significant difference in the roles.
"Mr Kadic only involves himself after most of the serious aspects of the assault."
Mr Naveed said his client had an early exposure to drugs and "smoked his first cone at the age of nine".
However, he also submitted that Kadic was a low risk of reoffending.
Magistrate David Day weighed up Kadic's criminal history, a Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment Report with the case.
"Mr Kadic was at the lower end, he came in assisting his friend who was having a consumer dispute [with the victim] about the low quality of goods, meth," Mr Day said.
"However, he armed himself with a knife."
Mr Day said Kadic pleaded guilty at an early opportunity and had good prospects of rehabilitation.
He gave Kadic a two-year supervised community correction order that will require re rehabilitation and treatment and a concurrent three-month CCO for the two offences.
