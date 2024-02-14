'Terrified' Clever Cookie couple 'walking the walk' with Stars of Orange showcase

Rob and Peita Mages are always pushing students beyond their comfort zones.
So it seemed only fair that if the Clever Cookie Academy owners were going to talk the talk, then they better walk the walk.
It was that line of thinking which saw the pair agree to take part in the 2024 Stars of Orange showcase.
Although the couple had been asked in previous years to take part in the annual event which raises money for the Cancer Council, with a growing business to build, they never felt like it was the right time.
But then towards the end of 2023, tragedy struck.
Two year 12 students who they tutored each lost a parent to cancer right around the time of the HSC exams.
"It was really hard to watch kids you've coached go through that," Mrs Mages said.
Mr Mages added that although he was "terrified from a dancing perspective", they both wanted to get behind the cause and do their bit.
"You have to push yourself out of your comfort zone and we're always encouraging them to do that, so we're leading by example," he said.
Ever since the official announcement was made back in November, their participation has been a hot topic amongst their students.
"I don't think they want to see us fall on our faces, but they're keen for the spectacle," Mrs Mages said.
The couple were paired up with Colour City Dance and have taken part in a handful of practices already.
Although neither rate themselves as a particularly good dancer, they'll be happy to share the stage with some familiar faces.
"The really cool thing about our routine is every single person on that stage when we perform is both involved at Colour City and Clever Cookie," Mrs Mages added.
"There's no ring-ins being brought in."
In-between rehearsals and on top of their day jobs, the pair will also be holding fundraising events with proceeds going towards the Cancer Council.
Their first big attempt at raising money will be happening on Saturday, February 17 at the Ex-Services tennis courts situated next to Wade Park.
Events include but are not limited to a doubles tennis round robin, fast serve and target competitions with prizes on offer.
The action will kick off at 3pm and run until about 6pm, with tickets available for purchase by clicking here or by following the link in the bio of the Clever Cookie Academy Instagram page.
While raising money is the main goal, the pair are also keen to take home the crown for best performance at the Stars of Orange event.
"We're not afraid of looking like dickheads," Mr Mages said.
"We don't take ourselves too seriously but we are competitive."
