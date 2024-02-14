Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Entertainment

'Terrified' Clever Cookie couple 'walking the walk' with Stars of Orange showcase

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
February 14 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rob and Peita Mages are always pushing students beyond their comfort zones.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.