The Catch Up
Satire

Breaking: Country girl moves to the city and notices the differences

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
February 14 2024 - 12:00pm
Who would have thought living in a city with 5 million people feels difference to living in a town with 6000?
It's finally happened. Me, a born and raised country girl has moved to the big smoke.

Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

