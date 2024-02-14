Snooker showdown at Badlands Brewery for Local Beer Day celebration

Do you consider yourself a snooker aficionado?
Or perhaps you're a pool pro at your local pub.
If that's the case, then Badlands brewery is inviting you to challenge Jon Shiner, head brewer, to a frame of snooker.
The winner will receive a case of their renowned New World Pilsner and, of course, the ultimate bragging rights.
Badlands Brewery is channeling the community's competitive spirit in celebration of Local Beer Day, on February 24, with all proceeds going to charity, Veritas House.
Mr Shiner anticipates there will be tough competition, but he said he's looking forward to having a bit of fun and rivalry at the venue.
"There's a few players I know around town, one in particular that I think would be challenging to play." he said.
Also part of the festivities, is a chance to win a free brewery tour for you and five friends, complete with use of their private area and pool table.
Plus, on the day, brewery tours will be half-price, including a 45-minute tour with two complimentary beers.
All proceeds from brewery tours and entry to the snooker competition will be donated to Veritas House, with Badlands pledging to double the amount raised.
Veritas House, is a non-for-profit charity serving Orange and Bathurst that provides vital foster care and youth homelessness services.
"We first learned of the charity when we were based near the Agrestic Grocer as they supported the charity too," Mr Shiner said.
"It's a very worthwhile local organisation and we're keen to help support it."
Local Beer Day is an initiative launched by Crafty Pint, a magazine covering craft beer, to celebrate small breweries and raise awareness on the difficulties they face.
Mr Shiner hopes the events on Local Beer Day will encourage the community to come together and support small breweries "helping to keep them alive."
To play snooker against Jon Shiner on Local Beer Day (24 February) call up Badlands to secure one of the four spots available.
Entry costs $30 and the winner receives a case of Badlands' award winning pilsner, worth $90.
To enter into the raffle to receive a free brewery tour for you and five of your friends and use of the brewery's private pool area buy a pint from Badlands brewery, by Sunday February 18.
Alternatively, head to Badlands Brewery on Local Beer Day (24 February) to enjoy half priced brewery tours for $15 that include a 45 minute tour and two complimentary beers.
All proceeds from the snooker entry and brewery tours will be donated to Veritas House and the brewery will double the amount raised.
