Drink driver unknowingly on meth during multi-car crash in Orange

A drunk driver was also unknowingly on meth when he ploughed into another car in Orange.
Angus Rubsov failed to give way at the intersection of Matthews Avenue and Peisley Street about midnight on December 3, 2023.
His Nissan Pulsar hit the right side of a Mitsubishi ASX. Neither driver was seriously injured.
Police at the scene recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 and positive tests for cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine.
The 18-year-old from north Orange sat quietly during sentencing in a blue suit at Orange Local Court this week.
Defence solicitor Tom Joseph initially disputed his client had taken meth, but ultimately accepted cocaine may have been cut with unknown substances.
"Drug dealers are not subject to consumer protection laws or NSW food regulations," sentencing magistrate David Day told the young offender
"In my view there is a safety issue ... and he should be off the road for a while."
Angus Rubsov was convicted, fined, disqualified from driving and handed a 12-month Community Corrections Order.
