Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Centrals duo wreak havoc while old guard flexes muscles

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 14 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1. Troy O'Keefe (Orange City seconds)

Chasing 125, Orange City just needed to bat sensibly but they were quickly feeling the pressure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Centrals duo wreak havoc while old guard flexes muscles
Gavin Smith raises his bat after rewaching 50 for Gladstone against CYMS at Anzac Park. Picture by Jude Keogh
See our team of the week and match galleries.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Why you won't want to miss these 10 games in the 2024 PMP season
The clashes between (clockwise from left) Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee, Orange sides CYMS and Hawks, and Parkes and Forbes will be must-watch in 2024.
We've picked out our games of the year to look out for.
Nick Guthrie
No comments
Katie keeps on defying the odds: 'I called mum and she nearly cried'
Molong sporting weapon, Katie Fulwood has conquered mean feats both on and off the footy field. Picture by Jude Keogh.
The 20-year-old Molong gun is winning on and off the footy field.
Emily Gobourg
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.