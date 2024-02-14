Centrals duo wreak havoc while old guard flexes muscles

Chasing 125, Orange City just needed to bat sensibly but they were quickly feeling the pressure.
O'Keefe managed to remain calm despite the wickets falling around him - scoring 71 not out to get City home with two overs to spare.
Gladstone was in vintage form at Anzac Park and Smith led the way during their run chase.
The opener put on 60 not out off 41 balls as his side easily surpassed their target of 107 in 13 overs.
Quite the cameo from 'Choppy' Simpson.
The Central West Rugby president donned the gloves to score 65 not out and then took 6-5 in a devastating spell with the ball, including a hat-trick.
A quickfire 65 off 66 deliveries helped City recover from a poor start on Saturday.
Smith came in after both openers were dismissed for zero and crucially steadied the ship.
Partnering Smith in Gladstone's run chase was Nean who enjoyed a near run-a-ball stand of 42.
At the time of his departure, Gladstone had already tied things up with the next man up coming on and scoring a four to win the day (more on him later).
The CYMS vice-captain showed some resistance to the Gladstone bowling attack, hitting an unbeaten 40 off 55 balls.
Unfortunately for Krause, his teammates couldn't stick with him with the green and golds managing just 107 off the full 40 overs.
Opening the batting, Harvey put on 47 as the Wood Ducks made light work of the target of 135 City set for them.
He faced 41 balls and scored five fours and a six before departing with his side needing just 40 extra runs for victory.
Five wickets, five overs. A good day out.
Those stats, however impressive, are a bit deceptive as Davis took four of those wickets in just five balls.
A brilliant performance from the young bowler.
Told you we'd come back to Gladdy.
Lang was the one who came on and immediately hit the winning runs with a four but he also starred with the ball, taking 4-10.
One ball bowled, one wicket taken. Job done.
Literally sums up Winslade's performance. He took the ball with Cavaliers at 9-109 and immediately dismissed Jasper Laird to finish with a 0.000 economy rate.
Lokuge was rewarded for his star turn in third grade with a spot in the CYMS second grade outfit.
He took his chance, taking 4-24 as the green and gold beat Wanderers to snap a three game losing streak.
